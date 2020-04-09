Kids Café program offers grab and go suppers

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Recreation and Leisure Services Department and Second Harvest Food bank announced they will be offering a Kids Café to the children who are participants of the Kids Café program at any of our community centers.

The Kids Café program provides a nutritious evening meal to children at-risk for hunger after school.

Beginning Wednesday Grab-and-Go supper will be available for pick up from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the following locations:

·        Carver Village Community Center, 905 Collat Street

·        Crusader Community Center, 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Drive

·        John S. Delaware Community Center, 1815 Lincoln Street

·        Moses Jackson Community Center, 1410 Richards Street

·        Tatemville Community Center, 333 Coleman Street

·        Woodville Community Center, 127 Darling Street

·        W.W. Law Regional Center, 900 E. Bolton Street

For more information and eligibility, please call 912-351-3841.

