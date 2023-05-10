SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah nonprofit Park Place Outreach, Inc. held its 4th annual Premier Derby Party at The Olde Pink House on Saturday, raising approximately $50,000 for local at-risk youth.

Over 300 guests were in attendance — more than triple the amount in the previous year. Attendees were able to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby while enjoying mint juleps and bidding on a silent auction.

“In Chatham County, there are more than 1,000 students experiencing homelessness,” noted Adriana Tatum-Howard, executive director of Park Place. “Having this support will enable Park Place to offer services, reunify families whenever possible, and ensure our youth go on to lead happy and fulfilling lives.”

Since 1984, Park Place Outreach has served more than 6,500 teens in Savannah and surrounding counties by providing emergency shelter, meals, and counseling to at-risk youth and their families.

“On behalf of the young people we serve, I would like to thank the Savannah community for its generosity,” Tatum-Howard said.