Keith Urban’s fan club donates over 400 stuffed monkey’s to Memorial Health Children’s Hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Memorial Health is going bananas! Over 400 stuffed monkeys were rolled into the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital Saturday in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

“My job is to kind of normalize the hospital and make it a little bit easier for kids that are here, and make it more fun and help them understand what it means to be in the hospital,” said Chloe Chapman, Child Life Specialist at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital. “Having things like this to make a kid smile makes my job so much easier, and it brings every kid here a bit of a smile on a day that they may not be at their happiest.”

These fuzzy friends are courtesy of country music star Keith Urban’s fan club. Each year, they collect as many stuffed monkey’s as possible and donate them to a good cause.

This year, Savannah’s own Memorial Health was chosen as the drop-off location. Putting warm smiles on the faces of the children who need them the most.

“I didn’t know what to do because there were so many monkeys and I didn’t know which one to choose…I wanted a big one but I didn’t want too big of one, and I didn’t want too small of one so I picked a medium one,” said Rylan Terry, a patient at Memorial Health Children’s Hospital.

Not only will these monkey’s help calm the nerves of children in the hospital, they’ll also be sent out with first responders to help bring smiles wherever the job may take them.

“We have 80 that are already going to the NICU to see some of our babies that are over there, and then we are going to pass them out to all the kids that are admitted upstairs, as well as going to the emergency room. We put a box of goodies for the emergency response people so all of our EMTs and firefighters, they can take them with them too to help the kids in scary situations,” Chapman explained.

The remainder of the stuffed monkeys will be passed out on Valentine’s Day.

Keith Urban will be performing at Savannah’s new Enmarket Arena on October 13th.