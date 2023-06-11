SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday was the kickoff of local Juneteenth events, with a Juneteenth Free Family Day at the Jepson Center in downtown Savannah. The event was in celebration of what Telfair Museums is calling its Sweet 16, or 16th year of commemorating Juneteenth.

The event featured performances of drummers and a libation ceremony. Artists also showcased work inspired by Juneteenth, which is officially recognized on June 19th as the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.

Organizers of Saturday’s ceremonies say these events remembering our area’s history are continuing to blossom in Savannah.

“It’s really exciting to see how Juneteenth has grown over the years in Savannah–the observances in Savannah–since the time we started 16 years ago. So, now you have very, very large celebrations throughout the city. We’re glad to be a part of it and we’re glad to kick off the celebrations in Savannah here at the museum,” says Telfair Museum Education Director, Harry DeLorme.

If you missed out on Saturday’s events, there will be another opportunity to participate in Juneteenth at the Telfair Museum on June 15th. For a full list of Juneteenth events in our area, click here.