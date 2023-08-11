SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local family is still trying to recover from a tragedy that rocked their world eight years ago when a crash killed five Georgia Southern nursing students.

They were driving on I-16 headed to Savannah to finish clinical training at the time. The family of Abbie Deloach has shared their grief with the public, and now her father is taking it a step further to help families suffering similar situations.

“It’s a challenge every day to get up and say, today is a good day,” said Deloach.

Deloach has been grieving his daughter Abbie every single day for the past eight years.

“Why my 21-year-old girl?” said Deloach. “Just out of the blue, going to her last day of clinical rotation and it’s supposed to be a great day and then you get a phone call that says ‘Hey, you need to get home. Your daughter has been in an accident.’”

“Why?”, he says this question wedges itself in the hearts of grieving parents. He found his answer within the pages of Beth Moore’s book about escaping the pit of despair and grief, inspiring him to put together his own book for others going through the same.

“Between 2 o’clock and 5 o’clock, that’s when the walls close down and you just start crying and you start [this] realization of what you lost, and it just, it just tears right into you and you have nothing to land on and it’s dark, so I had to find something to land on.”

He says any parent is just one life-altering phone call from watching their world fall to pieces.

“I can guarantee you at least 50% of the parents in this room have thought about suicide,” said Cristi Bundukamara. “It’s a real thing in grieving parents and if we can get together and be that support we can save lives.”

Bundukamara is one of the 54 parents who shared their stories in “A Journey We Share.” She lost three children over the past 17 years. She says her experience adding to the book was both triggering and therapeutic for her.

“If you don’t feel the pain, it will come out in other ways,” said Bundukamara. “You won’t be able to tell your story. If someone mentions your child you’ll begin to cry.”

She hopes that the book’s publication will encourage parents to come together or that it can help parents overcome the biggest hurdle they’ll ever face.

“We’re literally living every mother’s, parent’s worst nightmare but we have to find joy,” said Bundukamara.

The book has 54 stories from parents, pictures of those lost and plenty of space to journal. Deloach says this is a way to check in with yourself as well as see the many different shades grief can come in. Those wanting a copy of the book can visit their website for more information.