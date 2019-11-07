Jepson Center to host free family day this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Telfair Museums announced the Jepson Center will host a free family day on Saturday, November 9th.

The free event will highlight ocean ecology and whale-themed crafts. The museum will offer informal learning, music, activities, and presentations. Children’s activities include a Nautical photo booth, origami whales and paper scrimshaw.

Presenters include Gray’s Reef National Marine Sanctuary and Tybee Island Marine Science Center, with STEAM activities presented by Marine Science students from Savannah State University.

Guests will have the opportunity to see Smoke, the 21-foot long inflatable replica of a female North Atlantic right whale.

Smoke

At 3:00 p.m., Globe Sea Chantey Singers will perform authentic sea chanties and nautical instrumentals. The Jepson Center is located at 207 West York Street in Savannah.