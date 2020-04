SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Teachers and staff from Herschel V. Jenkins High School created a special video message for their senior class.

Georgia schools were forced to close because of the pandemic but that’s not stopping seniors from being honored for all of their hard work.

The Jenkins staff worked together to make the fun video.

The teachers and staff chanted and did a little two-step to show their appreciation to the students.

Watch the entire video HERE.