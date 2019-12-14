Jenkins Athletic Club to host ‘Selfies with Santa’ event Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Enjoy some holiday cheer by joining the Jenkins Athletic Club for Selfies with Santa this weekend.

Sunday, Dec. 15, the Jenkins Athletic Club invites all families and friends out for a special holiday event as part of Jenkins Athletic Club’s year end appeal, Vertical Jump for JAC.

The event will take place between 1 – 4 p.m. at the Jenkins Athletic Club, located on 6408 Waters Ave.

Santa Claus will be waiting out front to take a selfie with your family and friends.

Complimentary Christmas cookies and milk will be available for anyone who attends this event.

Donations will be accepted in support of the JAC youth athletic programs. JAC has been providing athletic programs and facilities to Savannah’s youth for nearly 90 years.

Anyone that makes their financial contribution before Dec. 31 will receive an invitation to participate in the inaugural JAC Vertical Jump Workshop, which is planned for early 2020.

For more information on this event, please visit the Jenkins Athletic Club website.