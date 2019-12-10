JCB staff spreads holiday cheer to Lady Bamford Center kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and a few elves spread some holiday cheer to the children at the Lady Bamford Center.

On Tuesday, JCB executives and staff dressed up in holiday costumes to deliver around 80 gifts to the kids and teachers.

Santa and Mrs. Claus rode up to the center in a red sleigh loaded with presents that were carried in the front of a JCB tractor.

The roles of Saint Nick and his wife were played by JCB’s vice president of government and defense Chris Giorgianni and digital media specialist Raven Tschida.

Giorgianni told News 3 that he’s been part of the special annual event for nine years, while Tschida has visited the children as Mrs. Claus for four years.

“It’s what the season is all about,” Tschida/Mrs. Claus said.

“We’re fortunate enough to work for a company that wants to give back to others, and I think that it’s so important for us to be able to spread that around this holiday season,” she added. “That’s why I continue to do it.”

JCB representatives called the name of each child and teacher in attendance and shared with them a wrapped gift.

The children appeared to be thrilled to be receiving their holiday gifts, and the Lady Bamford Center’s staff said they appreciate the annual gesture.

“It is a blessing for us, the children and the parents, who sometimes don’t know where they’re going to pull together all the resources that they need to make their children have a wonderful Christmas season,” Lady Bamford Center’s executive director, Tammy A.K. Mixon-Calderon, told News 3.

The Lady Bamford Center has been in Savannah since 2007 and provides childcare for low-income and homeless children from 6 weeks to 4 years old.



“To be able to give back to the kids and see the joy in their eyes and just see the smiles on their face, it’s great this time of year,” Giorgianni/Santa Claus said.