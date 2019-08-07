Jasper County sheriff calls for donations after family house fire

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Jasper County sheriff is stepping up to help a family of four who lost everything in a house fire.

Sheriff Chris Malphrus says a local father is trying to do what he can for his three young children but could use some help in their time of need.

Malphrus says the family needs anything from food (non-perishables or gift cards) to books and toys.

The children are also in need of shoes and clothes:

Boy 2T/Shoe Toddler Size 10 (age 2)

Boy 4T/Shoe Size 2 (age 5)

Girl 5T/Shoe Size 2 (age 6)

The sheriff says the family can’t accept any large item donations at this time, as they don’t have a place to store them.

“Thank you in advance for your help,” Malphrus said. “Coming together as a community is the key to the success of our county.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (12008 N Jacob Smart Blvd in Ridgeland). Contact Victims Advocate/Community Liaison Tamika Bailey at 843-226-3301 with any questions or if you need a pick up of donations.