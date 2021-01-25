Jasper County foundation feeds hundreds

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The Patel Foundation of the Lowcountry says it wants to make a difference in this community. It proved that statement is not just all talk on Monday.

Rick Patel’s charity teamed up with Save the Children to deliver a tractor trailer full, 1500 boxes of meat, vegetables, milk and more to several local agencies in Jasper County, as well as handing out boxes to people who walked up asking for help.

The Patel Foundation of the Lowcountry is a registered 501c3 charity. If you would like to help their cause or make a donation email patelfoundationlowcountry@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PFOTLC