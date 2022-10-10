SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —It was a great weekend for the JC Lewis Primary Health Care Center and the people it serves. The agency hosted its 4th annual healthcare fundraising gala.

Proceeds from the event go toward funding continued access to medical, dental, and behavioral health treatment services for those who are homeless, uninsured, or underinsured.

In Savannah-Chatham county, there were more than 4,000 documented homeless individuals last year alone.

“More importantly we’re excited about being out, gathering together, having a nice night, having a fun time and being able to enjoy one another and also bring about awareness,” said Rena Douse, CEO, J.C.Lewis Primary Health Care Center

WSAV’s own Kim Gusby was there as the emcee.

Event organizers say their goal is to raise $50,000 from the gala.