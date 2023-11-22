LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A local food pantry is making sure their community is all set with their Thanksgiving fixings by hosting a meal and turkey giveaway.

Liberty County Manna House told News 3 they are no stranger to giving back, especially during the holiday season. Over 500 turkeys were given out to families and 200 meals were served right from their soup kitchen.

“Groceries are expensive like it’s pretty outrageous right now what people are paying just to feed their small families,” Katie Campbell, Liberty County Resident said. “So, anything helps. I mean when it comes to the community there are a lot of people here that are struggling just to put the necessities in their house. This is 100% important.”

Goods that Reverend Katrina Deason, Manna House executive Director, said will make a traditional holiday meal.

“Stuff like candied yams, some dressing, turkey and gravy, rice, and beans…,” Rev. Deason said.

She said with the help of the community, they were able to make this possible. Saying, it takes a village.

“When people were going in to buy their turkey and all their trimmings, we let them know that we needed help here,” Rev. Deason said. “People would come out with buckets and just buy buckets of food and give it to us.”

We spoke with a high school volunteer who said she doesn’t mind spending her break serving her community.

“I think it does a lot for the community,” Bella Banker, Liberty County Highschool volunteer said. “I see a lot of people who can’t afford to buy these things for themselves. The pure joy and happiness they have receiving this food they know they can’t afford. I think it’s just a blessing.”

Bella said she sees how much this impacts her local friends and neighbors.

“We definitely had a lot of very thankful people,” Banker said. “I’ve had people get out of the car to give me hugs and people who are just over the moon with joy.”