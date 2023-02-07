SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is now offering a revolutionary new way to work out.

It’s called the EGYM and the Islands YMCA on Whitemarsh Island in Savannah held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

It’s a circuit of machines that electronically adjust to you — from the height of the seat to the resistance that will help you reach your goals.

The YMCA says The process starts with an evaluation on a smart screen that learns your measurements and then you’re assigned a wristband that stores all your data. You just tap the band on the machine and you’re good to go.

Islands YMCA regional executive director, Tony Perez, leads a program to unveil the EGYM

The EGYM provides a full-body strength training workout in about 20 minutes. The system is also up and running at the Habersham and Effingham YMCAs and will eventually be installed at the Liberty County and West Chatham locations.

It’s included with your membership.

The YMCA of Coastal Georgia is the first organization in Georgia to have this EGYM technology.