International Paper gives $5K grant to America’s Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A recent donation to the Kids Cafe program at America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will help provide more meals to local children in need.

International Paper’s Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation this week gave a $5,000 grant to help support Kids Cafe, which aims to combat childhood hunger with nourishing food.

“We are pleased to be able to provide continued support to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia as they work to provide nutritious meals to children and families in our community,” said Savannah Mill Communications Manager Karen Bogans.

According to Second Harvest, since school closures were first ordered back in March, the organization has prepared and distributed over 630,000 meals for local students, many of whom are still learning online from home.

“Whether we are dealing with day to day hunger or emergency situations, like a global pandemic, our vision is for a hunger-free community,” a statement from Second Harvest reads. “This grant allows us to reach more and more children with healthy, nutritious meals they need to succeed in school.”

To learn more about the Kids Cafe program, visit here.