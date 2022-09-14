SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire, Inc. will host the first-ever Savannah Day of Peace next weekend.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at Daffin Park, located at Victory Drive and Waters Avenue. The purpose of the event is to offer opportunities for community members to increase the peace, counter violence, become conflict-resilient and encourage unity.

“Savannah is known as Georgia’s First City, and we’re deeply honored to be the first city in the Peach State to celebrate the International Day of Peace in an intentional way,” said Jill Cheeks, Executive Director of The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire, Inc. “We want to bring people together to build relationships among citizens, focus on the good in our community, celebrate local peacebuilders and increase the peace. This event is a coordinated effort by the community to counter violence and to save lives.”

The Savannah Day of Peace will feature a Peace Parade led by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Savannah City Council members, Courageous Conversation Circles designed to encourage deeper dialogue to promote peacebuilding, a wellness area for mental health and a Youth Artists Corner. The 2022 Peacebuilder Award Honoree will also be announced, and the City of Savannah’s new Peace Proclamation will be on display.