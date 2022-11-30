SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For many, the holidays are a season for giving that often extends beyond friends and family in order to help those in need.

According to Statista, in 2021, about 14 percent of Georgia’s population lived below the poverty line. This accounts for persons or families whose collective income in the proceeding 12 months was below the national poverty level of the United States.

With poverty being a major issue for some with children, especially during the holiday season, there are some charitable programs that help out families, their pets included, who can’t afford to buy their loved ones gifts.

Here is a list of organizations participating in community-based giveaways this Christmas season.

YMCA

The cause of the YMCA is strengthening the community. This includes helping families who struggle to afford gifts at Christmas through The Giving Tree program.

“December 19th 8-4 is The Giving Tree pick-up date, all participants must bring ID. All applications must be turned in before December 17th” said Front Desk Captain of the Habersham YMCA, Davonte Johnson.

Old Savannah City Mission

A charity run by a faith-based rescue mission; part of their service is to provide assistance during holidays. Resources can range from gift cards to furniture, household goods, food baskets, toys, and even gently used furniture for an entire family.

To get a schedule of their Christmas toy drive and how to apply for it call (912) 232-1979.

Combat Boots to the Boardroom

This is a veteran founded and operated non-profit that continues to be Bryan County’s only local campaign organization that can distribute toys to families (Marine Toys for Tots).

“This is our fourth year servicing our community for the holidays and it means so much for us to give back to the community we live in,” said Executive Director Lynnetta M. Smith.

To distribute the toys, Combat Boots to the Boardroom will have an event located at 1000 Belfast River Road in Richmond Hill from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“They have to sign up through our website so we can get the toys from Toys 4 Tots, and we will distribute give them out at the event on 17 December,” said Smith.

Bluffton Self Help

Organized in 1987 to help working families and senior citizens in the area, Bluffton Self Help aims to take some stress out of the holidays by offering holiday groceries and free produce in November and December. To help bring gifts and happiness under the tree, they also have a Holiday Toy Shop.

Apply in person no later than Friday, December 2 at 39 Sheridan Park Circle Bluffton, SC.

Stuffed toys for pets that will be distributed on Wilmington Island. Photo courtesy if Chatham Emergency Services.

Wilmington Island Chatham Emergency Services

Chatham Emergency Services Volunteer Divisions will be escorting Santa Claus around Chatham County this holiday season. On Wilmington Island, Santa will be distributing pet toys to children to gift their pets for Christmas on December 10 and 11 starting at 12:00 p.m. For route information click here.

“The stuffed pet toys are donated by PetSmart on Abercorn and have been for several years,” said Captain Carl Sapp, Community Risk Reduction Coordinator for the Chatham County Fire Department and officer on Wilmington Island Station 8.

WSAV will continue to update this list