STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hyundai parts company moving in October is giving thousands of dollars to the community.

Ajin Georgia gave $40,000 dollars to local education, public safety and community organizations.

“They’re bringing growth, they’re bringing development,” said Dal Cannady, public information officer for Bulloch County.

Bulloch County Sheriff, Fire and EMS all got their piece of the pie. They’ll use the money for various projects like getting new equipment or training and funding programs.

“I think they’re looking at the impact of them coming in and trying to be good community partners too,” said Cannady.

Bulloch County Schools (BCS) is throwing its portion right back at the industry, paying for workforce certification fees for their high school students.

“We were thinking about how we can use it for workforce development,” said Bethany Gilliam, CTAE director for BCS. “How can we as a school system support the plants and support the new industry in our area.”

She told News 3 that they’ve already been beefing up their industrial programs, but with the money from AJIN, some seniors can graduate with several attractive certifications.

“They have a desire to be partners with us which is huge because we cannot expose students to careers and give them the skills that they need and the opportunities without great industry partners, so we’re so excited,” said Gilliam.

They’ll start as soon as this spring, helping students boost their resumes.