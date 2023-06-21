Courtesy of the United Way of The Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hyundai Hope donated $10,000 to the United Way of the Coastal Empire to support programming related to mental health and wellness.

Staff, board leadership, and Bryan County Advisory Board members gathered at United Way’s headquarters in downtown Savannah to receive the hefty donation.

“Hyundai Hope is pleased to build on our partnership with United Way of the Coastal Empire and reinforce our commitment to progress for humanity,” said Brandon Ramirez, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and External Relations at Hyundai Motor America. “Health, safety, and access to basic needs like food and nutrition are crucial for a community to thrive, so we are thrilled to continue to support United Way of the Coastal Empire in meeting those needs.”

This marks the second donation from Hyundai Hope after donating another $10,000 to United Way last fall.