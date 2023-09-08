PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation’s mission is to plant, promote and protect trees. A hefty donation from Hyundai Motor Group Meta Plant America is helping them do just that.

“We want to be able to protect and maintain the landscape that has been what draws people to coastal Bryan County, and that is the vast majority of trees, the canopy, and the uniqueness of it,” said Jackie Montesino, president of Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation.

The $10,000 donation from Hyundai Motor America will be used by the Coastal Bryan Tree Foundation to replant trees, specifically those native to the region.

“That will help us replant that area once construction is more stabilized. We know that what we plant will have fruits and be able to grow in a healthy manner versus being impacted by construction,” Montesino said. “We’re also in a swamp, so when we start planting trees such as live oaks and cypress, they love to suck up that water.

“With all this growth that’s happening and disturbing the ground and our swamp area… we can now offset that by helping to make sure that we have the natural resources in place to help mitigate those risks.”

The foundation was created in 2011 by concerned citizens. Since then, they have planted over 2,000 trees. That includes those replanted after the EF-4 tornado devastated the area in April 2021. The damage is still visible at Hendrix Park in Pembroke.

“In that particular situation, we were able to team up with the Savannah Tree Foundation as well as Gulfstream, in order to plant more than 100 trees in less than a few months,” said Montesino. “Now, that park is open to all children in North Bryan.”

Up until 2022, the foundation was solely supported by an annual oyster roast every March. They also receive donations from local businesses and citizens.

Brandon Ramirez, Hyundai Motor America’s Director of Corporate Responsibility and External Relations released a statement after the donation. It reads, in part, “Community support and sustainability are key pillars to our corporate social responsibility initiative. These partnerships emphasize our commitment to advancing our vision of Progress for Humanity and creating a better, more sustainable future for all.”

For more information on donations, memberships and more, visit coastalbryantreefoundation.org.