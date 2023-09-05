The Hyundai Hope donation to the Costal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Aug. 29, 2023, in Savannah, GA. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hyundai presented a local nonprofit with a hefty donation, establishing a new partnership ahead of the incoming Metaplant in Bryan County.

The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity received a $10,000 donation from Hyundai as they continue to invest in the region that will soon be home to the megasite.

“Hyundai is proud to continue our investment into the Georgia community as we await the opening of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America,” said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor America. “Community support and sustainability are key pillars to our corporate social responsibility initiative. These partnerships emphasize our commitment to advancing our vision of Progress for Humanity and creating a better, more sustainable future for all.”

The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit committed to creating affordable homeownership for families in Chatham County. As the organization prepares to break ground on two properties in September, the donation will assist with development costs.

The donation is part of Hyundai’s social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to uplift children and families by means of fostering positive growth in communities.

“It is an honor to see companies reinvest in the communities they work in,” said Zerik Samples, CEO, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. “We are thrilled about this new partnership and grateful for Hyundai’s commitment to improving the wellbeing of society. Together, we will build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.”