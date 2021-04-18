Hundreds watch Blessing of the Fleet in Darien

A boat drives by to be blessed by priests standing above on a bridge in the annual Blessing of the Fleet in Darien Georgia. Photo provided by Lewis Levine.

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds gathered around the waterways of Darien to take part in the annual blessing of the fleet.

“This is the very heart of this community and it has been for many many years and for these men and women to know they’re supported by the people that live here, I think means a tremendous amount to them,” Bill Barton, Priest of St. Cyprians Episcopal Church and St. Andrews Episcopal Church said.

In its 53rd year, this blessing of the fleet was much smaller than in years past. Absent from this year’s festival were the vendors and attractions from years past.

Even the number of boats receiving the blessing from various pastors of different denominations was much smaller than the 15 or 20 boats who normally show up in hopes the blessing yields a bountiful harvest of shrimp.

There were 8 boats this year. The last boat dropped a wreath in the water in honor of seamen who have lost their lives on the seas.