Hundreds storm Tybee Island beaches for annual polar plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV)—Hundreds of people stormed Tybee Island beaches for the New Year’s Day tradition, the polar plunge.

Despite cool temperatures, people of all ages braved the cold water for a great cause. The annual fundraiser benefits the Tybee Post Theater.

“I think the Tybee Post Theater is a wonderful idea and you look at all the people that come here to support that, it’s great. It’s a part of the spirit of Tybee Island,” Tybee Island resident Bird Gossett said.

The day kicked off with the legendary Gang of Goofs costume contest where teams could win prizes for the craziest get-up.

Most of the crowd even dove into the ocean dressed up in their costumes.

Many say they’re thankful this year’s polar plunge wasn’t quite as chilly as some of the years prior.

“It’s pretty darn cold it really is. So I’m not going to go in over my head. But it’ll be enough to get me chilly!” Gossett said.

“It’s a beautiful day, you couldn’t ask for a better day than this to do this,” Polar plunge participant Tim Bozard said.

“Last year it was very very cold, so cold I could not feel anything,” Polar plunge participant Sylvia Rouse said.

After the parade, the crowd stormed into the Atlantic to welcome in the new year.

“We went strong. We headed off really strong. And then all of a sudden we just hit the floor! It’s going to be a great year. Twenty-twenty is our year I feel,” Elaysa Leasaun, a polar plunge participant said.

Some even traveled from across the country just to dive into the icy ocean water.

“It’s cold but we’re from Chicago so we’re used to it,” Adriana Trapani said.