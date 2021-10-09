Humane Society for Greater Savannah hosting promotions throughout October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is running promotions every weekend throughout the month of October, helping to raise money as well as adoption numbers.

“Not only do these events get animals adopted and raise funds for our humane society, but they also inspire children to want to volunteer in the shelter as well as learn about the importance of volunteer work, and the importance about the work we do here in our community, bettering the lives of people and pets,” said Tohm.

According to Tohm, the city of Savannah has not seen nearly as many animal returns throughout the pandemic as other shelters across the country have reported.

In fact, they’re on pace to top their numbers from 2020.

“Luckily we did not see those return trends present here at the humane society,” said Tohm. “We are on track this year to top our adoption record from last year. We just surpassed our 2,000 adoption mark for this year so we’re really excited about that, and we’re here to encourage people to think about pet adoption before they go out and buy a pet.”

Barbara Arnott has helped volunteer at the humane society ever since she was eligible on her 14th birthday. She says the need for volunteers is one that is present year-round, and hopes they can get as many people to help as one of their busiest times of the year approaches.

“I think my very favorite part is the look on people’s face when you give them the kitten and they figure out that that is the kitten they want or the cat that they want. It makes you feel so good to help someone,” said Arnott.

The Humane Society of Greater Savannah is hosting their annual fall fair, the biggest event of the year next Sunday.

You can click here for more information on the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.