SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is inviting residents to, not only welcome a Turkey into their homes this Thanksgiving, but also a foster pet.

The organization’s Thankful Fur A Home foster event runs from Nov. 23 to 30. Those interested will answer a set of questions to find the purrfect pet for them. Pick-up begins on Tuesday and dropoff on Friday.

To get more adoption information and help clear the shelters, click or tap here.