HUGS for Strength, Joy and Encouragement hosts first-ever Empowerment Pageant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A vision six years in the making came to life over the weekend.

The Savannah organization HUGS for Strength, Joy and Encouragement hosted their first-ever Empowerment Pageant Saturday to celebrate and inspire local women.

Contestants competed for the titles of Ms. Fabulous 40, Ms. Phenomenal 50, Ms. Sensational 60, and Ms. Sophisticated 70 in various categories: personality, business casual and formal attire.

“Just for us to come together and to hear the empowerment stories of their lives has really touched me,” said organizer Davita London. “We have sisters that have formed a sisterhood that we will never forget.”

The event took place at the Progressive Recreation Center.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw was proud to serve as a judge for the event.