Howard Family Dental gearing up for Free Day of Dentistry

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – To kick off the holiday season, over 100 volunteers from Howard Family Dental will be providing 250 people with a free cleaning, filling or extraction.

The event is happening Friday at the office’s Pooler location, serving both children and adults.

Last year, an estimated $57,000 worth of services were provided to over 180 people.

“We are proud to offer our 11th annual Free Day of Dentistry right before the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Julie Howard, a dentist at the Midtown location and co-founder/chair of the Howard Family Dental Charitable Foundation. “It is our way to give thanks and appreciation to our community in partnership with other like-minded local businesses who care about breaking down the barriers many people face when it comes to access to care.”

Howard Family Dental has partnered with other organizations in the community over the years to offer other services during the day:

St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography and the Chatham County Health Department Breast and Cervical Cancer Program will be providing free mammograms for women who meet certain criteria.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be on-site to provide food to families in need.

Jim Brown, a local Walgreen’s pharmacist, will also be at the Free Day of Dentistry to offer free flu shots and blood pressure checks.

The event takes place Nov. 22 at Howard Famly Dental’s Pooler location: 91 Brighton Woods Dr.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and numbers will be handed out starting at 6:30 a.m. The event will officially kick off at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

For more information and directions, visit howardfamilydental.com or call 912-629-9000.