HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s a holiday tradition on Hilton Head Island that brings hundreds of people looking for fellowship and a good meal. Now you can help serve up this Thanksgiving feast.

The community dinner on thanksgiving day at Hudson’s Seafood has opened up its volunteer sign-up list. It takes more than 150 people to dish out this meal to nearly 1,000 people.

It has filled bellies and raised money for charity at the same time for almost a decade. With folks coming from around the nation just to take part in this family-style feast