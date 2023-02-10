SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County had over 600 chronically homeless residents in 2020, according to a count by the homeless authority. That number gives Chatham County the second-highest rate of homelessness in Georgia. Many people are upset by homelessness, but few know what the solutions to the issue are that as of 2020 was only becoming more prevalent.

WSAV NOW spoke with Zoe Webb about the Housing First model, a solution ever-increasing in popularity.

Webb is a social work student who worked for 4 years as a research assistant in the School of Social Work at Georgia State University. She spent these years studying homelessness and learning about the best practices for solving the issue of homelessness. She later worked for the Atlanta Youth Count and now is a member of the advisory board for a project through Georgia State University that is trying to do street outreach with the youth again.

“The housing first model is considered best practice for people who are working with people experiencing homelessness,” Webb explained.

Best practice means that it is the most effective solution to a problem.

“You put someone in stable housing before you try to do any other type of intense intervention,” she said.

Webb explained that the reason for this is that it is difficult for those experiencing homelessness to get sober or make other drastic life changes whenever they are sleeping outside.

“It’s really hard to get to work every day if you’re sleeping under a bridge,” Webb said. “A lot of things can go wrong when you’re sleeping under a bridge.”

She said that there were unpredictable situations that those experiencing homeless might encounter.

One situation she described would be that police could come and take all of a person’s belongings. This situation is not over-dramatic, something similar recently occurred in Savannah with the encampment under the Truman.

Transportation access issues, inability to charge phones to set alarms or afford the power supply for an alarm clock, inability to leave your things somewhere- all of these things create barriers to accessing work which becomes a barrier to accessing money and then housing.

Webb said that the housing first model is part of low-barrier housing.

“High barrier housing is any kind of housing program that has lots of requirements for it,” Web said.

These requirements might include sobriety, having an ID, no behavioral issues, employment, and more. While they may seem like easy things to achieve, when you’re experiencing homelessness these barriers come with their own issues.

If you can not get access to an address to have the paperwork sent to, getting an ID becomes almost impossible. If you’re experiencing homelessness due to mental health issues, you might have trouble with meeting the behavioral requirements for living in high barrier housing.

Low-barrier and housing-first models avoid these problems.

“You just get someone in housing regardless of what their current situation is and then once they’re there you can work with them to figure out ‘What are the interventions that you need?'” Webb said.

“The idea of housing first is to accommodate all of those barriers to get them initially stable,” she explained further. “It sort of follows Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.”

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs is an idea in the field of psychology that states that each human being has needs at a different level. Imagine a ladder where each rung is a new need. You can’t get to the top of the ladder without achieving the prior need.

The first need? Physiological needs. This includes shelter as well as food, water, clothing and others.

“If you can get that covered, you can start to work on the rest,” Webb said.

When people hear about giving those experiencing homelessness a place to live before they receive any other assistance, they might assume that this means leaving people to struggle on their own after they receive housing. Webb wanted to make it clear that this housing does not mean that the people receiving it are left to fend for themselves.

“In the best form of the Housing First model, you get wrap around case management after your housing,” Webb clarified.

For more information about the Housing First model, as it is used in one Savannah project, you can view the Tiny Homes for Big Heroes presentation online.