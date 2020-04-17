House of Bread giving groceries to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Groups around the Coastal Empire are making sure residents have the food they need as the health crisis continues.

House of Bread International Christian Fellowship & Ministries is hosting a food drive-thru, distributing about 200 bags of groceries from America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Cars have lined up outside of the church, located at 909 Fort Argyle Road, to pick up some food.

The event began around noon and the church says they will stay out there until all of the groceries have been given away.