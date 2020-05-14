Hot dogs with Hostilo: Law firm offering free lunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mike Hostilo Law Firm is hosting “Food Truck Friday” along with The Naked Dog.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, team members from the firm will be serving gourmet hot dogs with the food truck at 5225 Abercorn St.

“We know how hard families have been working to feed their children since schools shut down, and the coronavirus started,” said Mike Hostilo, adding, “Many people are hungry, and we want to do what we can to help residents get a hot meal without worrying about the cost.”

Wondering what’s on the menu? Hostilo says you’ll have a choice of three dogs:

Plain hot dog (with a choice of ketchup, mustard, relish or onion)

Chili cheese dog

Kraut Dog

All of the hot dogs will be served with chips and a drink.

This is the firm’s second Food Truck Friday, aimed not only at offering hot meals but local businesses, too.