“Horsepower for Kids” event raises donations for equine therapy center

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – An Effingham County nonprofit is fighting to stay afloat after incurring significant losses during the pandemic.

In this earlier report, WSAV News 3 spoke with the Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center (FETC) Owner Bonnie Rachael who said the nonprofits special needs therapy program has been shutdown for months—impacting the over 100 kids who depend on it for weekly emotional, physical, and mental therapy sessions.

Volunteers and staff at the Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center shared countless stories of special needs children whose lives have been changed during their therapy sessions.

The owners of the Red Door Auction said many small charities are struggling to stay open—especially the nonprofits that solely rely on community support to fund their programs.

“Faith Equestrian is a smaller charity, they don’t have these big companies backing them,” Chuck Snelling, one of the owners of the Red Door Auctions, said.

The Bloomingdale organization kicked off their annual charity car show and community festival to raise money for the equine therapy center.

“Anything to help a child. A lot of these car shows are all about helping children.” Mitch Durden, one of the car owners said.

Rachael described her gratitude to the community: “They’ve stepped up and helped our kids and now the kids will hopefully be able to continue to have this program and I can’t even put into words what this is going to do for these families of these special needs kids.”

The Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center is seeking volunteers. They need about three volunteers for every special needs child that participates in their therapy program. Click HERE to sign up.

You can call 912-728-3728 or click HERE to make a donation.