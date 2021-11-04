Honoring Veterans: Local communities prepare to celebrate Veterans Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The nation celebrates Veterans Day on November 11. Veterans across the country will be honored for their service in the military. Several local communities prepare to celebrate the holiday with parades and other events recognizing those that served.
Find a list of local events below:
Savannah
- Veterans Day parade
- 10:00 a.m.
- Starts at Abercorn and Gwinnett
- Check out map of parade route below:
- Broughton Partners Cares event – A drive-up event providing gifts and a free meal for veterans.
- 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- 317 Eisenhower Drive
Beaufort
- Veterans Day Parade
- 10:00 a.m.
- Beaufort National Cemetery on Boundary St. to Carteret and then up Bay Street.
Bluffton
- Veterans Day Parade
- 10:00 a.m.
- Alljoy Rd to Calhoun St. thru Promenade St ending at Dr. Mellichamp Drive
Richmond Hill
- Veterans Day Ceremony
- 11:00 a.m.
- J. F. Gregory Park – 521 Cedar St
- Free
Port Royal
- Salute to Service
- 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- at Naval Heritage Park, Port Royal.
- Will include Parris Island band, food trucks, activities for kids