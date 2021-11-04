Honoring Veterans: Local communities prepare to celebrate Veterans Day

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

file photo: American flags blow in the wind on a bright sunny day in Malibu, California
(Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The nation celebrates Veterans Day on November 11. Veterans across the country will be honored for their service in the military. Several local communities prepare to celebrate the holiday with parades and other events recognizing those that served.

Find a list of local events below:

Savannah

  • Veterans Day parade
    • 10:00 a.m.
    • Starts at Abercorn and Gwinnett
    • Check out map of parade route below:
  • Broughton Partners Cares event – A drive-up event providing gifts and a free meal for veterans.
    • 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • 317 Eisenhower Drive   

Beaufort

  • Veterans Day Parade
    • 10:00 a.m.
    • Beaufort National Cemetery on Boundary St. to Carteret and then up Bay Street.

Bluffton

  • Veterans Day Parade
    • 10:00 a.m.
    • Alljoy Rd to Calhoun St. thru Promenade St ending at Dr. Mellichamp Drive

Richmond Hill

  • Veterans Day Ceremony
    • 11:00 a.m. 
    • J. F. Gregory Park – 521 Cedar St
    • Free

Port Royal

  • Salute to Service
    • 1:00 p.m. to 4:00  p.m. 
    • at Naval Heritage Park, Port Royal.
    • Will include Parris Island band, food trucks, activities for kids

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story