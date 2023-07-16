SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local nonprofits got together Saturday to put on an event for Savannah’s homeless population.

People that call the streets of Savannah home are people just like any of us. That’s why the people at Divine Rest, a local nonprofit, say that it’s important everyone has an invitation.

“A lot of times they feel isolated,” said Georgette Jackson, founder of Divine Rest. “They feel ostracized, that people don’t care, that when you have events like this it’s just for other people and not for them, so we always want to make them feel included and not excluded.”

Volunteers spent their Saturday at the event handing out fresh clothes, new shoes, hot food and something cold to drink.

“It’s a labor of love because think about it, they’re in the heat all the time, so why can’t we just sacrifice and come out in the heat and serve them and show them the love?” said Jackson.

Divine Rest works to establish relationships within homeless camps, making visits to provide for them. They partnered with the TAG 3 Foundation and What Menu catering to bring their work to an event space.

“They’re the lost,” said Alex Grant, CEO of TAG 3. “They’re left behind. A lot of times people ride by them and don’t help, and we could easily be in that situation ourselves.”

For them, it’s all about putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.

“For the people that don’t have shelter, we just wanted to come out, give them something refreshing and give them some nonperishable items and just be a blessing in their lives.”