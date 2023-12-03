SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The annual Alee Shriners Children’s Christmas Party brought in children from across the region, filling their temple with the holiday spirit.

“It’s one of the most wonderful events that we do where we actually get to tell these families that we love and support them all the time,” Buddy Grayson, 2021 Potentate with Alee Shriners. “Not just when they are at the hospital.”

Gifts, face painting, and even Santa were a part of the annual Alee Shriners Children’s Christmas party.

“We invite all of our children from around this area that go to the Shriners Hospital for care,” Grayson said. “They come in today and we have 30 different groups of men and women doing special treats for them whether it be custom ornaments, snowball fights, coloring pages, kisses of love from the drifter unit giving little Hershey kisses. Just a wonderful time for them.”

Grayson said the money they receive and raise goes to the Shriner Children’s Hospital.

“The different things that the Shriners Children Hospitals do is we do mostly burn and orthopedic injuries,” Grayson said. “You’ll see some kids in here that are in wheelchairs that go to our hospitals for surgery and aftercare. So, the money that people give when they see a Shriner out on the road or at a parade, that helps go to support those Shriner Children’s Hospitals.”

A family we spoke with during the Christmas event said they are constantly supported by Shriners and one member decided to give them an early Christmas present too!

“Both kids are Shriners kids and this afternoon our grandson presented Mr. Robbie with a check for $250 he raised collecting aluminum cans, pull tabs, and his extra allowance,” Grayson said. “He did this because Shriner helps kids.”

Smiles as children received gifts and even sat on Santa’s lap filled the entire event. Grayson says he loves capturing these moments.

“Every time they smile it’s like an angel getting its wings for us.”