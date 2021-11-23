Holiday Nights and Lights event to kick off holiday season on Hilton Head Island

Photo provided by the The Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Families can look forward to a drive-thru holiday light show at one of Hilton Head Island’s historic sites this holiday season.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park‘s drive-thru experience is set for Dec. 4 through 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free light display can be viewed at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on 229 Beach City Rd. Donations will be accepted.

The Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and educating the public on the freedmen of Mitchelville and their contributions to the community.

