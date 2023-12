SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the one time of the year when Hodge bears become bees.

Spelling bees, that is!

On Thursday, 24 fourth and fifth graders at Hodge Elementary School gave it their all as they competed for the top spot.

WSAV’s own Kim Gusby served as one of the pronouncers.

After several rounds of serious wordplay, Scarlett Say walked away in first place. Sheleia Norris is this year’s runner-up.