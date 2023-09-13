TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island’s lighthouse is in need of some repairs, but that comes with a hefty price tag — $1.6 million dollars.

The lighthouse has undergone several repairs since it was first built in 1773. Now, in 2023, over 120,000 visitors climb and learn about the lighthouse each year.

Sarah Jones, Executive Director for the Tybee Island Historical Society says work is needed.

“It belongs to the whole area and the whole region. It’s important that we maintain it and keep it safe for visitors who want a common experience… that climb to the top,” Jones says.

There are three phases to the repairs. The puddy that holds the windows at the top of the lighthouse together needs to be replaced since water has seeped its way through. That water is causing damage to the brick underneath. This is the second phase of repairs. The final phase is removing damaged stucco and repainting the tower.

The Historical Society needs help financially since it is a non-profit organization.

“This caught us off guard. That is why we’ve gone into fundraising mode is to help us with that little, last hurdle to get over. We have about 75 percent of the funds. We need that last 25 percent to get us over,” Jones says.

While the lighthouse is not structurally unsound, News 3 asked, what would happen if these issues were not fixed in the long term?

Jones says, “It would continue to deteriorate that brick… Then we would have to seriously open up the lighthouse and do repairs. Right now, it’s not in any way structurally unsound, but if we did not repair this, it would become that.”

For more information on how to help the Georgia Historical Society’s efforts to fix the Tybee Island lighthouse click or tap here.