SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design says that the original 1925 Wurlitzer organ will be returning to the Lucas Theater for the Arts.

School officials said that there will be a special concert held on April 14 at 7 p.m. including a live vaudeville show featuring SCAD performing arts students, the premiere of a SCAD student and alumni-produced silent film, and a one-man orchestra performed by renowned organist Ken Double.

In 2016, local business owner Stratton Leopold campaigned for the organ’s return to the Lucas Theater. Now, the organ will have a home in SCAD’s historic theater.

SCAD president, Paula Wallace, celebrated the reunion of the organ and the theater.

“A legend returns to the Lucas! With the preservation and installation of a mellifluous theater jewel of yesteryear, SCAD orchestrates yet another wondrous marriage of old and new for our nationally recognized historic theater,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “This spectacular Wurlitzer pipe organ presided over stories told by true cinema royalty: Valentino, Swanson, Chaplain, Keaton. SCAD students from preservation design, production design, film, acting, and more are delighted to experience and showcase this gem of showbiz history. Past, present, and future live in perfect harmony at SCAD!”

Tickets to the April 14 event are $15 for the general public, $10 for seniors, military, and students, and free with valid SCAD ID. Tickets can be purchased online at lucastheatre.com, by phone at 912-525-5050, or in person at the Savannah Box Office, 216 E. Broughton St.

SCAD says they will hold programming throughout the year featuring the historic pipe organ.