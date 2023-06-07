HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A treasured Lowcountry cultural landmark received a hefty investment to continue highlighting history.

The Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, the site of the first self-governed town of formerly enslaved people in the US, received a $2.5 million investment from The Mellon Foundation, the nation’s largest supporter of the arts and humanities.

The funding will be spread over two years and will help establish and maintain educational components at the site such as the Freedom Plaza, the Classroom/Lab building, the Interpretative Trail, and the future Interpretive Center.

“We are truly honored to receive this extraordinary investment from The Mellon Foundation. Now, at this moment, the relevancy of Historic Mitchelville could not be greater. This is a chance to center our themes of Freedom, Democracy, Citizenship, and Opportunity through the creation of Park elements that elevate the historic property,” said Ahmad Ward, Executive Director at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.

