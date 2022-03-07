HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park will host its annual Blues & BBQ fundraiser Saturday and WSAV’s very own Tina Tyus-Shaw will serve as the event’s MC.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. on 229 Beach City Road. To grab a ticket, click or tap here.

Attendees can enjoy a slow-cooked meal by SC Chef Ambassador Chris Williams and USCB — Hilton Head Director of Catering Scott Entrup.

As attendees enjoy their meals they can enjoy two blues acts: Marlena Smalls, who will premiere her new show and The Upscale Band.