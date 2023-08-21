SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second Women in Business Conference (WIBC).

The conference is specifically designed for women thinking about starting a business, in the first couple of years of their endeavors, or learning how to grow their business while balancing the work-life dilemma.

The Women in Business Conference provides the opportunity to hear from successful women entrepreneurs, learn the factors that drive their success, and network with similarly inclined women, as well as potential business partners.

The event will be emceed by WSAV’s very own Kim Gusby.

The conference will feature WIBC-branded goodies, brunch, vendor tables, raffles, and the opportunity to hang with our panelists.

The event will be on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District, 201 W. Bay Street.

Ticket prices are starting at $60 for members and $75 for non-members.

For more information on this event, visit the website http://www.msavhcc.org/.