SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Anyone starting a business faces and uphill battle, but women often face additional challenges.

Over the weekend, women from across our area had the chance to hear from several women entrepeneurs in our community and learn about some of the factors that drive their success.

This was the second Women in Business Conference hosted by the Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

WSAV’s own Kim Gusby was there to emcee and moderate a panel discussion designed to help women get their businesses off the ground and growing.

Now, on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Hispanic Chamber will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Parade and Sabor Latino Festival beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Montgomery and Broughton streets in downtown Savannah.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit here for more details.