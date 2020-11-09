Hipster Hound, local rescues to host pet food drive Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hipster Hound has partnered with local animal rescues to host a pet food drive this week.

Renegade Paws Rescue and One Love Animal Rescue will host a pet food drive at The Hipster Hound on Friday, Nov. 13.

From 12 to 7 p.m., pet food can be dropped off at any Hipster Hound location. Donations can also be made over the phone at 912-349-7640.

All donations will be used to fill the Hipster Hound’s buses for Operation Pet Solutions. Food will be distributed on Saturday with Second Harvest.

