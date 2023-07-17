HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville is gearing up to host its Downtown Gives Back to School Extravaganza.

This event is aimed to empower the youth to acquire the attitudes, challenges, values and social skills that will carry them forward to a successful future.

Nonprofit organizations Lightsout Empowerment, Play Datez Child Development Center and Real Estate Resource Center have teamed up to host the event.

The Extravaganza was created to cater to the community youth and provide them with the resources they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.

The Extravaganza will feature activities such as rock climbing, bounce houses, live performances, combat bullying, vendors, food, haircuts, hair braiding, a school supplies giveaway — and the list continues.

The event is scheduled for July 22 at Bradwell Park in Hinesville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.