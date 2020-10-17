Hinesville celebrates fall at socially distanced Pumpkin Roll event

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Downtown Development Authority (HDDA) held its annual Pumpkin Patch event, called the Pumpkin Roll this year, on Saturday morning.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, the event was drive-thru style, held at Bryant Commons. Patrons were greeted by first responder vehicles, costumed characters, candy and activity booths, and a car show on site.

The first 450 children through the Pumpkin Roll received a free package with crafts, activities, and Halloween treats from the HDDA and local sponsors.

Also at the Pumpkin Roll, were pumpkins for sale by the Hinesville/Ft. Stewart Shrine Club. All proceeds will be donated to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Michelle Rickentson, Executive Director of HDDA, said the event took some extra planning several months ago, because it was unknown what social distancing guidelines would look like in October. She said the Pumpkin Roll was a success and thanked vendors and families for being patient and coming out.

The event was free and open to the public.