SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diverse Motors Auto Center in Hinesville is set to host a Cerebral Palsy awareness walk next month.

The business said in a Facebook post, that it hopes to show up for the community like the community has shown up for it.

Everyone is invited to come out and support the event.

The walk will take place at 10 a.m. in front of the Liberty County Recreational Department in Hinesville on Saturday, March 18th.

The walk serves as a reminder of the strength of those living with Cerebral Palsy.