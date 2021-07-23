Hilton Head residents speak out against proposed US 278 project

HILTON HEAD , SC (WSAV) – Thursday evening Beaufort County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) hosted a public hearing at the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center to discuss the US 278 Corridor Improvements Project.

Officials highlighted findings, improvements and potential impacts and asked input from the community.

Dozens of people attended the hearing. Many of them pushed back against the plan.

The proposed project would replace three bridges going on and off of Hilton Head Island. The SCDOT says it would improve traffic flow and safety.

Some residents say it would decrease property values and hurt their quality of life.

“Go back to the drawing board. Revise the project goals and the study area. Conduct a full environmental impact statement. This is not an acceptable plan,” said one Hilton Head resident.

“When I see something that improves the island, it will have my support. So far, it doesn’t,” explained another Hilton Head resident.

Project officials continue to request the community’s opinion. They ask residents who want to discuss more about the project to make an appointment with the project team.

Remaining appointments will be from August 18-21 at the Island Recreation Center.

Appointments may be scheduled online or by calling the new public hearing hotline (843-258-1100). Questions or comments can also be left by leaving a voicemail on this hotline.

The public is encouraged to submit a comment between July 7 and August 22, 2021. Comments may be submitted on the project website, by email to info@SCDOT278Corridor.com, or by mail (Attn. Craig Winn, SC Department of Transportation, 955 Park Street, Room 401, Columbia, SC 29202-0191).

Learn more HERE.