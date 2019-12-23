Hilton Head lights up neighborhood to benefit Special Olympics bowling team

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Neighbors around Hilton Head Island came together to light up the streets and raise money for a local Special Olympics team.

Chris Brown, a Special Olympics athlete, needed help getting his bowling team to the national finals. He asked his community to buy a luminary and put it outside Thursday night to not only help his team, but to also “brighten up the world.”

The Ashton Cove neighborhood came through. Neighbors put out 500 luminaries.

“This is amazing. This is awesome,” Brown said. “I just want to thank everyone for doing this for me.”

Heather Zolton, one of the event’s organizers, said each lantern means something special to her.

“Yeah, each one does. It gives me a little hope that everyone treats them the same way and doesn’t treat them different,” Zolton said.

The event raised over $1,000 to help send Brown and his team to nationals.