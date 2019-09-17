Hilton Head lemonade stand raises thousands for Dorian-hit Bahamas

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – What started as a simple plan to raise a few dollars for hurricane victims in the Bahamas has become much more for one Lowcountry community.

Sarah Smith planned to match the money her kids made at their lemonade stand in Hilton Head. They ended up raising a few hundred dollars on the first day at the stand and shared the news on Facebook.

Word spread quickly, and people came with $10 and $20 — some even “Venmoing” cash if they couldn’t make it.

Plus, several local realtors and businesses agreed to match donations, too.

The stand, plus the virtual campaign, has now raised more than $11,000 which Smith plans to give to Samaritan’s Purse to help Bahamians recover from Hurricane Dorian.

Those wishing to donate can contribute through Smith’s Venmo: Sarah-Smith-1272.